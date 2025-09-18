Caltrans worker dies after being struck on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

A Caltrans worker who was struck by a vehicle in a construction zone in the East Bay has died, state officials announced.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, 39-year-old Mahdi Khorram died Thursday. Khorram was working in a construction zone on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County when he was struck by an asphalt truck.

Officials said Khorram was based in Concord and assigned to the project as a construction inspector. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

"An employee since 2023, Mahdi was a dedicated public servant committed to making our roads safer for all Californians. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues mourning this terrible tragedy," Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom said flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space would be flown at half-staff.

Khorram is survived by his wife and 3-year-old child.