Person fatally struck by Caltrain near Burlingame station

BURLINGAME – Caltrain service has been stopped in San Mateo Wednesday night after a person was fatally struck on the tracks, officials said.

A spokesperson from the agency said northbound train #415 struck a person south of the Burlingame station shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Officials said as of 8 p.m., trains in both directions have been stopped. Emergency personnel are on the scene.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.