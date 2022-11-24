Watch CBS News
Local News

Person fatally struck by Caltrain near Burlingame station

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:54

BURLINGAME – Caltrain service has been stopped in San Mateo Wednesday night after a person was fatally struck on the tracks, officials said.

A spokesperson from the agency said northbound train #415 struck a person south of the Burlingame station shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Officials said as of 8 p.m., trains in both directions have been stopped. Emergency personnel are on the scene.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 8:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.