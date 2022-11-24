Person fatally struck by Caltrain near Burlingame station
BURLINGAME – Caltrain service has been stopped in San Mateo Wednesday night after a person was fatally struck on the tracks, officials said.
A spokesperson from the agency said northbound train #415 struck a person south of the Burlingame station shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Officials said as of 8 p.m., trains in both directions have been stopped. Emergency personnel are on the scene.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
