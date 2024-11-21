Northern California deaf student looks to qualify for Cross Country State Championship for 3rd time

Deaf student looks to qualify for Cross Country State Championship for 3rd time

Sevan Ikeda, a 17-year-old senior, could be the first student from California School for the Deaf in Fremont to qualify for the Cross Country State Championships three times.

Despite sometimes being overlooked by the hearing community, he doesn't let that stop him. In fact, sometimes it can be a super power.

"It motivates me," Ikeda told CBS News Bay Area through an interpreter, about being a deaf runner competing against the hearing community. "Everyone around me is hearing and I'm showing them that deaf people can, we can. I want to show my potential of running to all of them."

Ikeda is one to the top-ranked runners in Northern California Division 5. He just won his conference championship earlier this month in the three-mile race, running it just under 15 minutes and 34 seconds.

Sevan Ikeda, a senior at the California School for the Deaf in Fremont and a cross country runner. CBS

His nearest opponent was more than eight seconds slower than him.

In a sport where every second counts, he needs to make sure he's on the same playing field as everyone else, and that begins at the start line.

"Usually I would communicate with the official who will actually use his hand to wave, and at the same time also use the horn or the gun," said Ikeda about how he knows when the race is about to start.

Ikeda is dedicated, training every day after school for hours. He puts in the time stretching, taking care of his body, and running 50-60 miles per-week.

His Coach, Kristopher Hatch, says he instantly knew Ikeda was something special.

"He has been one of our best runners in school history," said Hatch about Ikeda. "He has already elevated himself at the national level, at the elite level."

Ikeda has been running since the sixth grade, initially training with the hearing community. Then his progress really speeding up at California School for the Deaf, where he was able to more easily communicate with his coach.

"He's already broken almost all of our school records, not only in cross country but also in the spring track and field in the 800 meter, the 1600, and the 3200," said Hatch.

Ikeda is preparing for the 2025 Deaflypmics in Tokyo where he hopes to medal.

But before that, he's competing in the North Coast Section Championships on Saturday, he expects to qualify for the State Championships in Northern California Division 5.

He does admit that sometimes it can be isolating being a deaf runner among primarily hearing competitors, but he goes out of his way to bridge the gap.

"After the race being able to say 'hello' or 'good job', I'm not able to, but sometimes I am assertive and use my phone and communicate with them and learn from each other that way," said Ikeda.

In the final days he's easing up on his training so that he will be well-rested in hopes of taking the win.

"Thursday, Friday, I'll take it easy, and then Saturday be ready," said Ikeda. "One o'clock that afternoon. I'll see you there!"

Setting the pace to continue to make a name for himself.