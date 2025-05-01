California's population grows for second year in a row, report finds

New data from the California Department of Finance shows the state's population grew in 2024, the second year in a row.

California's population grew by 108,000 people last year. As of January 2025, there are 39,529,000 people living in California, making it the most populous state in the nation.

According to the California Department of Finance there was net growth of births compared to deaths in 2024. Enrollment in K-8 schools increased by 13,890 students compared to 2023.

"People from across the nation and the globe are coming to the Golden State to pursue the California Dream, where rights are protected and people are respected," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "As the fourth largest economy in the world — from the Inland Empire to the Bay Area — regions throughout California are growing, strengthening local communities and boosting our state's future. We'll continue to cut tape, invest in people, and seek real results from government to ensure we build on this momentum – all of which are at risk with the extreme and uncertain tariffs."

The Bay Area has three of the most populous counties in the state, with Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara counties all having more than one million residents. Out of those counties, Contra Costa County was the only one to lose population, the report showing they lost 24 people in 2024.

Los Angeles remains the most populous city in the state followed by San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco and Fresno.

This report was based on data from January 2025 and doesn't reflect any population changes from the Los Angeles wildfires.