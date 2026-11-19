California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an investigative subpoena on chipmaker Nvidia on Thursday following allegations the company's former CEO and co-founder, Jensen Huang, had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

In a press release, Bonta said that the California Department of Justice was investigating whether Nvidia's advanced chips or confidential information were obtained by China. The probe also seeks to determine if Nvidia misled investors and the public, as well as whether the company's actions violated state law, Bonta said.

"The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors," Bonta said in a statement. "Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors."

Huang abruptly resigned last week from Nvidia's top leadership role following reports he engaged in extramarital affairs – including one with the alleged Chinese spy and two with subordinates at Nvidia. Huang has agreed to testify before the House and Senate about the affair with Alice Huang (no relation to Jensen Huang). U.S. intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang of being a Chinese spy, according to accounts first reported by the New York Times, but China denies those allegations.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's current CFO, is serving as interim CEO until a permanent replacement for Huang is announced.

CBS News Bay Area reached out to Nvidia for comment about Attorney General Bonta's subpoena and we are waiting on a response.