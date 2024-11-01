Bay Area counties renew mask mandates at health care facilities

Several Bay Area counties have reinstated mask mandates at health care facilities to coincide with the beginning of respiratory virus season.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, along with the City of Berkeley, have all issued health orders requiring the use of face masks in health care settings starting on November 1 and continuing through March 31, 2025. The purpose is to reduce the spread of COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among vulnerable patients.

in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, and San Francisco counties, and the City of Berkeley, the requirement applies to workers or operators at health care or skilled nursing facilities. It also applies to delivery workers, contractors and first responders who enter patient areas. The order does not apply to patients, visitors or residents although masks are strongly recommended.

In San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, the order also applies to visitors at health care or nursing facilities.

The orders have exceptions which include people with medical conditions or those with disabilities that prevent mask-wearing.

Marin, Solano, and Sonoma are the only Bay Area counties that are not reinstating a mask mandate.

California ended its masking and COVID vaccination requirements for high-risk settings such as health care facilities, prisons and homeless shelters in April 2023, leaving the decision to up to local health departments and individual facilities.