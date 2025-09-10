California bill seeking to cap insulin co-pays at $35 heads to Newsom's desk

A bill that would cap the price of insulin in California at $35 for a 30-day supply has been approved by the state legislature and is heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

Senate Bill 40 by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) cleared the legislature with a 40-0 vote in the State Senate and a 79-0 vote in the State Assembly. The bill seeks to address the rising costs of insulin, which is relied on by millions of Californians with diabetes.

"This bill ensures no family will be forced to choose between buying insulin and putting food on the table in California again," Wiener said in a statement. "Working people are building the future of California and we must make it affordable for them to live a healthy and thriving life here."

Under SB40, large group health insurers would be require to cap insulin copays at $35 starting in 2026, while individual and small group health insurers would face the requirement starting in 2027. The bill also prohibits private health insurers and HMOs from imposing deductibles on prescription insulin drugs.

According to Wiener's office, about 4 million Californians have diabetes, and more than 263,000 cases of Type I diabetes are diagnosed in the state each year. New cases are disproportionately affecting the elderly, men and low-income people.

The senator said the cost of insulin has tripled over the last decade, with one in four people using insulin reporting they underuse the drug because they cannot afford the full dose. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission sued the country's three largest pharmacy benefit managers, accusing the companies of illegally driving up the cost of the drug.

In 2023, Newsom vetoed a similar bill authored by Wiener, citing the state's CalRX plan to produce its own insulin. The plan has reportedly fallen behind schedule.

Wiener expressed confidence in Newsom signing SB40, saying, "I'm thrilled to send this bill to the desk of the Governor and know he will stand up for affordable healthcare for all Californians."