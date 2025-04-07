California bill seeks to create "hospitality zones" with 4 a.m. last call

Lawmakers in California are expected to consider a bill that would allow cities to establish zones where bars and restaurants can serve alcohol until 4 a.m., in an effort to revitalize nightlife in the state.

Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) announced Monday that he has introduced Assembly Bill 342. The measure would let cities create so-called "Hospitality Zones" where last call times can be extended to 4 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and state holidays.

"Downtowns in California are still struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels almost half a decade later," Haney, who chairs the Assembly Select Committee on Downtown Recovery, said in a statement.

Haney said the measure would boost post pandemic recovery, noting that Bay Area hotel revenue remains down by 45% and restaurant revenue is 20% less than in 2019. The lawmaker also cited upcoming major events in the state, including the next two Super Bowls, the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Tourists, downtown residents and convention planners are all looking for cities with both vibrant daytime and nighttime economies. Unfortunately many California downtowns become ghost towns after 5 p.m.," he went on to say.

Currently, last call is at 2 a.m. across California. The sole exemption in the state is the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, which is allowed to have a 4 a.m. last call after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year.

Under AB342, cities would have full control over which venues would be granted extended closing times and cities can place additional requirements on venues, according to the lawmaker.

Haney has previously sought to extend last call before. In 2022, a measure Haney co-wrote with State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) to extend last call just in a handful of cities was defeated in the Assembly.

"Local communities should be able to craft their own approach to nightlife, including last call, to meet their local needs. Our nightlife is unlike anywhere else in the world, and supporting it is critical to our economic recovery," Wiener said.

According to Haney, AB342 has support from several business groups, including the California Chamber of Commerce, the California Hotel and Lodging Association, California Travel Association and the Teamsters union.

The measure is expected to be heard by the Assembly Governmental Organization Committee on Apr. 23.