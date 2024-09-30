Governor approves Intuit Dome VIP alcohol service until 4 a.m.

The Intuit Dome, home of the L.A. Clippers, got the go-ahead to serve alcohol to its VIP guests two hours past the normal 2 a.m. cutoff time.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 3206 as part of a pilot program to allow the sale of alcohol until 4 a.m. within the VIP club of the newly built Intuit Dome.

State law generally prohibits alcohol sales between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The $2 billion, 17,700-seat Inglewood arena also serves as a concert venue, as Bruno Mars kicked off opening night Aug. 15.

Owner of the Clippers, Steve Ballmer, was behind the bill as his company, Murphy's Bowl, sponsored it. The bill's author, Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, said the intention was to help Inglewood's "renaissance."

Parameters specify that the extended-hour alcohol sales "occur in a private area of the arena, no larger than 2,500 square feet, in the hours immediately following a day on which a sporting event, concert, or other major event, or a private event not open to the public has occurred in the arena, as specified."

The bill lays out an end date of January 1, 2030 for the proposed extended-hours alcohol service.