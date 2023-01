Over 160 Bay Area elementary campuses recognized as California Distinguished Schools

SACRAMENTO – More than 160 elementary schools in the Bay Area have been recognized as California Distinguished Schools, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced.

The schools are among more than 350 statewide that were selected for the prestigious award, according to the California Department of Education. Officials said the program recognizes schools for their excellent work in one of two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving what they described as "exceptional" student performance.

"California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families," Thurmond said in a statement.

Schools were selected based on state indicators specified on the California School Dashboard, including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.

A total of 162 elementary schools in seven Bay Area counties were selected for the program, including 22 in Alameda County, 28 in Contra Costa County, nine in Marin County, six in San Francisco, 30 in San Mateo County, 62 in Santa Clara County and five in Sonoma County.

Officials said the program is making its return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended reporting of state and local student data.

Schools who receive the award hold the title for two years. Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternating years.

California Distinguished Schools in the Bay Area 2023 (County, School District, Campus):

• Alameda, Alameda County Office of Education, Connecting Waters Charter - East Bay

• Alameda, Alameda County Office of Education, Yu Ming Charter

• Alameda, Alameda Unified, Amelia Earhart Elementary

• Alameda, Alameda Unified, Bay Farm

• Alameda, Alameda Unified, Frank Otis Elementary

• Alameda, Albany City Unified, Cornell Elementary

• Alameda, Berkeley Unified, Ruth Acty Elementary

• Alameda, Berkeley Unified, Berkeley Arts Magnet at Whittier

• Alameda, Dublin Unified, John Green Elementary

• Alameda, Fremont Unified, Forest Park Elementary

• Alameda, Fremont Unified, Mission Valley Elementary

• Alameda, Fremont Unified, Joshua Chadbourne Elementary

• Alameda, Fremont Unified, Fred E. Weibel Elementary

• Alameda, Fremont Unified, Circle of Independent Learning

• Alameda, Fremont Unified, Joseph Azevada Elementary

• Alameda, Fremont Unified, Warm Springs Elementary

• Alameda, Oakland Unified, AIMS College Prep Elementary

• Alameda, Oakland Unified, Hillcrest

• Alameda, Oakland Unified, Crocker Highlands Elementary

• Alameda, Piedmont City Unified, Wildwood Elementary

• Alameda, Piedmont City Unified, Beach Elementary

• Alameda, Piedmont City Unified, Havens Elementary

• Contra Costa, Canyon Elementary, Canyon Elementary

• Contra Costa, Lafayette Elementary, Happy Valley Elementary

• Contra Costa, Lafayette Elementary, Burton Valley Elementary

• Contra Costa, Lafayette Elementary, Lafayette Elementary

• Contra Costa, Moraga Elementary, Los Perales Elementary

• Contra Costa, Moraga Elementary, Donald L. Rheem Elementary

• Contra Costa, Moraga Elementary, Camino Pablo Elementary

• Contra Costa, Mt. Diablo Unified, Sequoia Elementary

• Contra Costa, Mt. Diablo Unified, Walnut Acres Elementary

• Contra Costa, Mt. Diablo Unified, Bancroft Elementary

• Contra Costa, Orinda Union Elementary, Del Rey Elementary

• Contra Costa, Orinda Union Elementary, Glorietta Elementary

• Contra Costa, Orinda Union Elementary, Sleepy Hollow Elementary

• Contra Costa, Orinda Union Elementary, Wagner Ranch Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Vista Grande Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Neil A. Armstrong Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Alamo Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Greenbrook Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Live Oak Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Hidden Hills Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Sycamore Valley Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, John Baldwin Elementary

• Contra Costa, San Ramon Valley Unified, Walt Disney Elementary

• Contra Costa, Walnut Creek Elementary, Buena Vista Elementary

• Contra Costa, Walnut Creek Elementary, Parkmead Elementary

• Contra Costa, Walnut Creek Elementary, Tice Creek

• Contra Costa, West Contra Costa Unified, Kensington Elementary

• Contra Costa, West Contra Costa Unified, Madera Elementary

• Marin, Larkspur-Corte, Madera Cove

• Marin, Larkspur-Corte, Madera Neil Cummins Elementary

• Marin, Mill Valley Elementary, Tamalpais Valley Elementary

• Marin, Mill Valley Elementary, Strawberry Point Elementary

• Marin, Mill Valley Elementary, Edna Maguire Elementary

• Marin, Miller Creek Elementary, Vallecito Elementary

• Marin, Novato Unified, Novato Charter

• Marin, Reed Union Elementary, Bel Aire Elementary

• Marin, Ross Valley Elementary, Hidden Valley Elementary

• San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Chinese Immersion School at DeAvila

• San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Sutro Elementary

• San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Sunset Elementary

• San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Stevenson (Robert Louis) Elementary

• San Francisco, San Francisco Unified, Chin (John Yehall) Elementary

• San Mateo, Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary, Central Elementary

• San Mateo, Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary, Fox Elementary

• San Mateo, Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary, Redwood Shores Elementary

• San Mateo, Burlingame Elementary, Lincoln Elementary

• San Mateo, Burlingame Elementary, Franklin Elementary

• San Mateo, Burlingame Elementary, Hoover Elementary

• San Mateo, Burlingame Elementary, Washington Elementary

• San Mateo, Hillsborough City Elementary, South Hillsborough

• San Mateo, Hillsborough City Elementary, West Hillsborough

• San Mateo, Hillsborough City Elementary, North Hillsborough

• San Mateo, Jefferson Elementary, Marjorie H. Tobias Elementary

• San Mateo, Jefferson Elementary, California Virtual Academy San Mateo

• San Mateo, Las Lomitas Elementary, Las Lomitas Elementary

• San Mateo, Menlo Park City Elementary, Encinal Elementary

• San Mateo, Menlo Park City Elementary, Laurel Elementary

• San Mateo, Menlo Park City Elementary, Oak Knoll Elementary

• San Mateo, Millbrae Elementary, Spring Valley Elementary

• San Mateo, Portola Valley Elementary, Ormondale Elementary

• San Mateo, Redwood City Elementary, North Star Academy

• San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, Arundel Elementary

• San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, White Oaks Elementary

• San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, Mariposa

• San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, Arroyo

• San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, Heather Elementary

• San Mateo, San Carlos Elementary, San Carlos Charter Learning Center

• San Mateo, San Carlos School District, Brittan Acres Elementary

• San Mateo, San Mateo-Foster City, College Park Elementary

• San Mateo, San Mateo-Foster City, North Shoreview Montessori

• San Mateo, South San Francisco Unified, Monte Verde Elementary

• San Mateo, South San Francisco Unified, Buri Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cambrian, Steindorf STEAM K-8 Magnet

• Santa Clara, Campbell Union, Marshall Lane Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, C. B. Eaton Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, John Muir Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Abraham Lincoln Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Montclaire Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, L. P. Collins Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Nelson S. Dilworth Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Garden Gate Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, William Faria Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, D. J. Sedgwick Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Murdock-Portal Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, William Regnart Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, Blue Hills Elementary

• Santa Clara, Cupertino Union, West Valley Elementary

• Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, Evergreen Elementary

• Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, James Franklin Smith Elementary

• Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, Tom Matsumoto Elementary

• Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, Carolyn A. Clark Elementary

• Santa Clara, Evergreen Elementary, Silver Oak Elementary

• Santa Clara, Loma Prieta Joint Union Elementary, Loma Prieta Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Almond Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Covington Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Loyola Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Springer Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Gardner Bullis Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Altos Elementary, Santa Rita Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Gatos Union Elementary, Daves Avenue Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Gatos Union Elementary, Blossom Hill Elementary

• Santa Clara, Los Gatos Union Elementary, Lexington Elementary

• Santa Clara, Milpitas Unified, Marshall Pomeroy Elementary

• Santa Clara, Milpitas Unified, Curtner Elementary

• Santa Clara, Milpitas Unified, John Sinnott Elementary

• Santa Clara, Milpitas Unified, Mabel Mattos Elementary

• Santa Clara, Moreland, Easterbrook Discovery

• Santa Clara, Moreland, Country Lane Elementary

• Santa Clara, Morgan Hill Unified, Charter School of Morgan Hill

• Santa Clara, Mountain View Whisman, Amy Imai Elementary

• Santa Clara, Mountain View Whisman, Stevenson Elementary

• Santa Clara, Mountain View Whisman, Benjamin Bubb Elementary

• Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, Ohlone Elementary

• Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, Juana Briones Elementary

• Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, Lucille M. Nixon Elementary

• Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, El Carmelo Elementary

• Santa Clara, Palo Alto Unified, Palo Verde Elementary

• Santa Clara, San Jose Unified, Los Alamitos Elementary

• Santa Clara, San Jose Unified, Graystone Elementary

• Santa Clara, San Jose Unified, Williams Elementary

• Santa Clara, Santa Clara County Office of Education, Bullis Charter

• Santa Clara, Santa Clara Unified, Millikin Elementary

• Santa Clara, Saratoga Union Elementary, Foothill Elementary

• Santa Clara, Saratoga Union Elementary, Saratoga Elementary

• Santa Clara, Saratoga Union Elementary, Argonaut Elementary

• Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Cherry Chase Elementary

• Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Cumberland Elementary

• Santa Clara, Sunnyvale Fairwood, Elementary

• Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Guadalupe Elementary

• Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Oster Elementary

• Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary

• Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Carlton Elementary

• Santa Clara, Union Elementary, Noddin Elementary

• Sonoma, Alexander Valley Union Elementary, Alexander Valley Elementary

• Sonoma, Liberty Elementary, Liberty Elementary

• Sonoma, Waugh Elementary, Corona Creek Elementary

• Sonoma, Waugh Elementary, Meadow Elementary

• Sonoma, West Side Union Elementary, West Side Elementary