California one step closer to banning cat declawing after bill passes Assembly

The California Assembly has unanimously passed a bill to ban cat declawing in the state. The bill will now go to the state senate.

Assembly Bill 867 was authored by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Milpitas) and is co-sponsored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The bill would only allow declawing if a veterinarian deems it medically necessary.

"Cat declawing is a cruel and barbaric surgical procedure that causes lifelong disfigurement and pain," said Lee. "This is a common sense bill reinforcing that cat declawing goes against ethical treatment standards for animals."

According to the ASPCA, "Declawing of cats, or onychectomy, is the amputation of the last digital bone, including the nail bed and claw, on each front toe. If the surgery is performed correctly and the entire nail bed is removed, the claw cannot regrow. "

The California Veterinary Medical Association is opposed to the bill.

They submitted a letter to the chairman of the Assembly Business and Professions Committee saying "The CVMA is deeply concerned that the veterinary profession is being singled out among our fellow healing arts professionals with legislation proposing to ban specific medical and surgical procedures in statute, which is a dangerous precedent. Accordingly, the CVMA respectfully must "oppose" AB 867."

According to Lee, cat declawing has been outlawed in New York state, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C.