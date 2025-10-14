California bill to improve cleanup of abandoned shopping carts signed into law

A California measure that seeks to improve the process of cleaning up abandoned shopping carts, which are often a source of blight on streets and in waterways, has been signed into law.

Senate Bill 753 by state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) has been signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Cortese's office announced Tuesday. The measure makes changes to the state's laws on abandoned carts, which he previously said were "ineffective."

"Abandoned carts are more than just an eyesore: they block sidewalks, pollute creeks, create ADA accessibility issues, and waste taxpayer dollars. This bill is a common-sense solution that benefits communities, businesses, and the environment alike," the senator said in a statement.

Under SB753, cities will be allowed to return carts directly to stores instead of impounding them for 30 days. The law also removes a three-day waiting period for carts to be retrieved.

SB753 also allows for local governments to recover the cost of retrieving carts from retailers.

The measure was backed by officials in San Jose, including Mayor Matt Mahan, who said crews spend hours every week pulling carts out of 140 miles of the city's waterways.

"Thanks to Senator Cortese's leadership and Governor Newsom's support, cities will have the authority to act swiftly and responsibly. SB 753 cuts through red tape, empowers local governments, and encourages retailers to be part of the solution," the mayor said.

Josh Lopez of the South Bay Creeks Coalition said his group has conducted hundreds of cleanups, averaging three to four carts being retrieved from waterways in Santa Clara County.

"Over time that adds up to thousands of shopping carts removed from the Guadalupe River and Los Gatos Creek," Lopez said.

According to the senator, the measure was also supported by the League of California Cities, the California State Association of Counties and local governments across California.