Fire crews at scene of debris fire near Mountain House

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS SF) -- Cal Fire crews were busy battling a large debris fire in the hills west of Mountain House Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported via Twitter around 3 p.m. It is burning in the vicinity of Kelso Road and Bruns Road north of Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass and the junction of Contra Costa, Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

Dubbed the "Kelso Incident," the fire was contained to the area of debris and had not spread to vegetation.

The exact size and cause of the fire have not been reported.