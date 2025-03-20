Butler scores 18, but Curry injured in Warriors 117-114 win over Raptors

Jimmy Butler had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his second triple-double with Golden State, and the Warriors held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 117-114 on Thursday night after Stephen Curry left the game with an injury.

Curry, who was held out of Tuesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks to get rest, did not play the final 15 minutes after suffering a pelvic contusion. Curry was going for a rebound and got undercut before crashing hard to the floor. He remained down for several moments before getting helped to the locker room. He finished with 17 points.

Draymond Green added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors. Quinten Post had 18 on six 3-pointers.

Scottie Barnes had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley scored 21 while Jakob Poeltl added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Takeaways

Raptors: Playing a third consecutive game without RJ Barrett, Toronto kept the game close but didn't have enough firepower to get over the top.

Warriors: Steve Kerr's squad completed a 6-1 homestand looking very much like a team ready to push deep into the postseason. The Warriors improved to 16-3 since acquiring Butler before the trade deadline.

Key moment

With the Warriors clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter Butler made a fantastic block on Jamal Shead's layup attempt and was then fouled. He made both free throws to secure the win.

Key stat

Green scored 18 points in the first half, the most he's had in the first two quarters of a game since getting 22 against the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals.

Up next

The Warriors face the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday. The Raptors host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.