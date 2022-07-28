UPDATE: Crews contain 50-acre brush fire near Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA COUNTY -- Fire crews have contained a brush fire that has consumed 50 acres in the area of the Sonoma Raceway Wednesday evening.

Point Fire burning in Sonoma County. PG&E Wildfire Camera

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit as well as other local fire agencies are responding to the fire that broke out near the Highway 37 and Arnold Drive, not far from San Pablo Bay, according to fire officials. The incident, called the Point Fire, is producing a large plume of smoke that can be seen from miles away.

#PointFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and local agencies are responding to a 20 acre vegetation fire near the Hwy 37 / Arnold Dr, Lakeville. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/3XPaZEpFrw — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 28, 2022

The fire was initially reported to have burned 20 acres. As of 5:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that it had burned 50 acres and was 0% contained.

Crews were soon able to gain the upper hand on the fire with a nearby winery acting as a fire break. By shortly before 7 p.m., the fire was contained.

#PointFire - UPDATE - Fire has been contained. Crews will be in the area putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. Use caution when traveling in the area.



#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/D9jTTs9EeG — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 28, 2022

Authorities advised drivers traveling in the area to use caution and watch for fire vehicles as crews will remain on the scene to deal with hot spots.