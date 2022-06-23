Brush fire burning in Port Costa threatens homes, triggers evacuation warning
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Authorities with the Crockett Fire Department have issued an evacuation warning due to a brush fire burning in Port Costa Thursday afternoon.
The brush fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Bull Valley Station Area, according to Crockett Fire.
The Crockett Fire Department issued the evacuation warning about a half an hour later. The so-called Scenic Fire or Phoenix incident had burned about 20 acres as of 3:37 p.m., fire officials said.
Residents in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive, Port Costa Reservoir Street/4WD Road are advised to prepare to evacuate. The area is covered by Zone CCC-109 which is north of Reservoir Street, Canyon Lake Drive, south of Prospect Avenue, east of Carquinez Scenic Drive and west of Railroad Avenue and South Avenue.
To see an evacuation warning map, click here.
Cal Fire was ordering additional ground units and air supports as well as requesting assistance from CHP and local law enforcement as the fire threatens structures.
No evacuation has been ordered at this time, but it is possible one may become necessary. You should prepare now in case an evacuation is ordered. Residents should gather any important items you could carry with you, including medications, baby supplies, money, important papers, and photos. Locate any pets or animals and be prepared to cage or leash them.
Anyone who requires additional time to evacuate should leave as soon as possible. Further instructions will be provided by authorities if an evacuation becomes necessary. Residents should leave via McEwen Road towards Hwy 4 and avoid Carquinez Scenic.
