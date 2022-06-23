Brush fire burning in Port Costa threatens homes, triggers evacuation warning

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Authorities with the Crockett Fire Department have issued an evacuation warning due to a brush fire burning in Port Costa Thursday afternoon.

The brush fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Bull Valley Station Area, according to Crockett Fire.

Full vegetation response dispatched to reports of smoke and flames near the Bull Valley Staging Area of Port Costa. Camera showing smoke. — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) June 23, 2022

The Crockett Fire Department issued the evacuation warning about a half an hour later. The so-called Scenic Fire or Phoenix incident had burned about 20 acres as of 3:37 p.m., fire officials said.

Multi alarm vegetation fire in Port Costa with immediate threat to homes. Residents of Port Costa should prepare to evacuate. Please leave and follow all orders of law enforcement and fire personnel. #phoenixIC — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) June 23, 2022

Residents in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive, Port Costa Reservoir Street/4WD Road are advised to prepare to evacuate. The area is covered by Zone CCC-109 which is north of Reservoir Street, Canyon Lake Drive, south of Prospect Avenue, east of Carquinez Scenic Drive and west of Railroad Avenue and South Avenue.

To see an evacuation warning map, click here.

Cal Fire was ordering additional ground units and air supports as well as requesting assistance from CHP and local law enforcement as the fire threatens structures.

#Breaking

Evacuation warning for town of Port Costa.

Massive Fire burning in Port Costa (South of the Carquinez Bridge).

Aerial shot of @CAL_FIRE S2T Grumman making a retardant drop and then camera pulls out and you see the size of the fire…@KPIXtv #kpix #calfire pic.twitter.com/0TWKROx5tq — Ryan Yamamoto (@RyanKPIX) June 23, 2022

No evacuation has been ordered at this time, but it is possible one may become necessary. You should prepare now in case an evacuation is ordered. Residents should gather any important items you could carry with you, including medications, baby supplies, money, important papers, and photos. Locate any pets or animals and be prepared to cage or leash them.

Anyone who requires additional time to evacuate should leave as soon as possible. Further instructions will be provided by authorities if an evacuation becomes necessary. Residents should leave via McEwen Road towards Hwy 4 and avoid Carquinez Scenic.