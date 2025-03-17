Suspected members of Solano Co. "Brown Brotherhood" gang accused of drug, gun trafficking

Four suspected members of a gang in Solano County may spend the rest of their lives in prison, after they have been charged with multiple offenses, including drug and firearms trafficking, federal prosecutors said Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California, a grand jury on Friday returned indictments against 32-year-old Leo Alphonzo Alonso-Medina of Vallejo, 22-year-old Jeremiah I'amafana Salanoa of Vallejo, 47-year-old Doroteo Suastegui of Vallejo and 22-year-old Carlos Osvaldo Higuera-Aldana of Dixon.

Prosecutors said all four belong to the so-called "Brown Brotherhood" gang, a subset of the Sureño gang. The gang has been frequently investigated by Vallejo Police and the Solano County Violent Crime Task Force.

Items seized as authorities served search warrants against four suspected members of the "Brown Brotherhood" gang in Solano County on Feb. 27, 2025. U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California

Crimes allegedly linked to the gang have included murder, robbery extortion, drug trafficking, firearms trafficking, burglary and stolen vehicles, according to court documents. Authorities began investigating the suspects in Feb. 2024.

The four suspects were arrested by FBI agents and task force officers on Feb. 27, as part of a multi-agency crackdown on crime in Solano County.

Alonso-Medina has been charged with distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine; unlawful dealing in firearms; and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Salanoa was charged with three counts of fentanyl distribution, one count of methamphetamine distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Suastegui has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful dealing in firearms.

Higuera-Aldana is facing three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

All four suspects face a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, prosecutors said.