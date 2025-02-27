Gun-and-drug trafficking bust at Vallejo daycare part of multi-agency effort

A daycare center was in the middle of a multi-agency operation to take down a drug-and-gun trafficking ring in Vallejo Thursday.

The bust was part of a series of investigations involving Vallejo police, the CHP and federal authorities including the FBI and the ATF that were announced at an afternoon press conference. But perhaps the most disturbing case was at that local daycare earlier Thursday.

The acting U.S. attorney said a parent was dropping a child off as federal agents moved in on the scene at Avian Dr.

A mother and her adult son were arrested. Investigators said there were 12 firearms in the home as well as 11,000 pills which they believed to be fentanyl.

The local and federal law enforcement team also talked about a huge firearms bust at a Super 8 hotel on Solano Avenue.

They arrested four people on federal charges of trafficking firearms including machine guns and untraceable ghost guns.

"I want to send a message to the criminal element: that the days where you think you can come to Vallejo and do your business with impunity are over. This is the beginning. We're committed to increasing our resources and building on these efforts," said Mayor Andrea Sorce.

The Vallejo Police Department credited its latest crackdown on a partnership with the federal Department of Justice focusing on what it called "strategic and surgical crime suppression and enforcement."