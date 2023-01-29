Update: 49ers QB Brock Purdy returns to NFC Championship game after elbow injury

49ers fans lines roads to send team off to Philly for NFC Championship game

49ers fans lines roads to send team off to Philly for NFC Championship game

49ers fans lines roads to send team off to Philly for NFC Championship game

PHILADELPHIA -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter despite his injured elbow after his replacement Josh Johnson was hurt.

Johnson was knocked to the ground early in the third quarter and appeared shaken after striking the back of his head to the turf. The 49ers later confirmed that he was being evaluated for a possible concussion.

#SFvsPHI @DignityHealth injury update: QB Josh Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2023

While it appeared that running back Christian McCaffrey was changing helmets to possibly take over at quarterback, the injured Purdy returned to the field instead.

Earlier in the game with the 49ers driving on their first possession, backup tight end Tyler Kroft missed on a block on Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick, who slammed into Purdy as he attempted a pass.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. Seth Wenig / AP

The hit on Purdy's arm led to what was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but was changed to a fumble after a challenge by the Eagles when officials decided the hit came before the quarterback attempted to throw the ball.

The team's Twitter account posted that Purdy injured his right elbow and was questionable to return to the game.

#SFvsPHI @DignityHealth injury update: QB Brock Purdy (right elbow) is questionable to return. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2023

Purdy ran to the sideline and immediately surrounded by the 49ers medical staff. At the time of the injury, Purdy was 2-for-2 for 19 yards.

Josh Johnson replaced Purdy at quarterback, the team said.

Purdy has enjoyed a storybook rise to fame after taking over at quarterback when Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot during the Niners game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4. Garoppolo had taken over at quarterback after starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 of the season.

Purdy has helped the team win it's last seven straight games with his stellar play. He is now the third rookie quarterback ever to win two NFL playoff starts, the fifth to reach the conference title game as a starter.