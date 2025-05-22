Man arrested in Contra Costa County following early morning theft at drive-thru ATM

Authorities in eastern Contra Costa County have made an arrest following a theft at a drive-thru ATM outside a bank branch early Thursday morning.

According to Brentwood Police, officers were called to Heidorn Ranch Road after reports of a "suspicious circumstance" along Highway 4 involving people in a Jeep. Several suspects were seen fleeing in the Jeep as police arrived.

Officers learned that a large ATM safe was stolen from the Bank of America on the 6200 block of Lone Tree Way. Evidence showed the ATM's cash box was dragged along the Highway 4 corridor.

Scene of an ATM theft outside the Bank of America branch on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, May 22, 2025. Brentwood Police Department

A short time later, police said they received a call about a vehicle matching the suspect description in the city's Deer Ridge area. Officers from Brentwood and Antioch, along with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office established a perimeter.

As they searched the area, police arrested a suspect hiding in a bush. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Kevin Monge of San Jose, was taken into custody on suspicion of grand theft and other related charges.

Jail records show Monge is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $30,000 bail.

Police did not provide information about the additional suspects.