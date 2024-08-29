Report: 49ers sign Brandon Aiyuk to hefty 4-year extension worth $120M

After weeks of trade rumors and a "hold-in" that lasted through the pre-season, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly signed star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120M contract extension, according to published reports.

Ian Rappaport with the NFL Network tweeted about the deal Thursday afternoon, saying "And yes, Aiyuk will now practice."

Finally!! 🚨 🚨 🚨



The #49ers are not trading star WR Brandon Aiyuk — he’s staying in SF with a massive extension, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Aiyuk is getting a front-loaded 4-year deal worth $120M — done by @RyanWilliamsA1 of @AthletesFirst. And yes, Aiyuk will now practice. pic.twitter.com/2LreDyUDoH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2024

Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke Wednesday before the team held its first practice since reducing the roster to 53 players and said he hoped that Aiyuk would be on the field after a lengthy contract "hold in."

Aiyuk skipped the entire offseason program as he sought the long-term extension with the 49ers, alternatively demanding a trade to a team willing to pay him if a deal with the Niners didn't materialize. The receiver reported to training camp in July to avoid fines, but has refused to practice without a deal. Shanahan cited a back injury as the official reason earlier this summer.

"I know he's been cleared by our doctors, so I hope that he's out there practicing today," Shanahan said.

"Aiyuk Watch" has stretched on for months, with rampant speculation that the receiver would be dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns according to previous unconfirmed reports that never panned out.

The Rocklin, California native starred at Sierra College for two years before transferring to Arizona State University where he was named first-team All-Pac-12 in his senior year as both a wide receiver and return specialist.

San Francisco selected Aiyuk as the team's first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 25th player chosen overall, signing him to a four-year $12.5 million contract with a $6.6 million signing bonus. In 2023, the 49ers picked up a fifth-year option on Aiyuk for $14.1 million.

The NFL market for wide receivers was reset following several recent max contracts, led by the four-year deal signed in June by Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings that will pay Jefferson an average of $35 million a year.

Earlier in August, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract that will pay the All-Pro an average of $30 million a year. Those deals followed Amon-Ra St. Brown's four-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions worth about $30 million a year and the 3-year, $96 million contract extension for the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Five other NFL receivers have each signed contracts worth at least $70 million this offseason.

The deal will get Aiyuk the $30 million a year he was aiming for when the contract talks began in the offseason. Before the new deal, the $14.1 million Aiyuk would have earned ranked him 28th in the league for 2024 salary, according to Sportrac.

Aiyuk was an integral part of San Francisco's high-powered offense last season, with a career-high of 1,375 yards and leading the team with 75 catches. He also scored seven touchdowns and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

The 49ers are now well stocked at receiver, with top draft pick Ricky Pearsall from Florida performing well during the pre-season. San Francisco's receiver corps also includes Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and second-year pro Ronnie Bell.