South Bay News

Milpitas police seek missing 9-year-old boy

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Milpitas are seeking the public's help in finding a young boy who went missing Thursday morning.

Nine-year-old Harshail Kumar was last seen at about 10:15 a.m. at the Edge Apartments at 765 Montague Expressway, across from the Milpitas BART station.

Harshail Kumar missing Milpitas child
Harshail Kumar  Milpitas Police Department

The Milpitas Police Department said in a press release that the boy is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He was wearing a blue Minecraft shirt, black pants, blue shoes, and carrying a green backpack.

Police said the department worked with the Santa Clara County Search and Rescue team on extensive searches for Harshail, and are seeking help from media outlets and the public to find him.

Anyone who finds Harshail or has information him was asked to call 9-1-1 or the Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400.

