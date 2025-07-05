Milpitas woman suspected of hiding child, falsely reporting him missing

Milpitas Police on Saturday said they arrested a woman suspected of falsely reporting her child missing.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old resident Rohnita Prasad. According to police, Prasad reported her 9-year-old son missing on Thursday morning.

Milpitas Police, Santa Clara County Search and Rescue, and community volunteers joined a search for the boy, and he was eventually found safe. But Milpitas Police said during the search, they found that he had been intentionally hidden.

Police said Prasad had hidden him and then falsely reported him missing.

She was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, intimidating or dissuading a witness or victim and filing a false police report and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Milpitas Police said the county Department of Family and Children Services is currently trying to determine where to place Prasad's son.

"The safety and well-being of our community, especially our children, remains our top priority," Milpitas Police said. "We take all reports involving missing children seriously and will continue pursuing the truth with diligence and integrity. "