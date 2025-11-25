Bomb squad called to Antioch home after police find illegal fireworks

Walnut Creek police serving a search warrant at an Antioch home had to call a bomb squad after finding what appeared to be illegal fireworks on Tuesday.

Police said detectives were at the home, on the 1600 block of Lipton Street, for an investigation with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

They served the search warrant and arrested someone on suspicion of possessing child pornography, but during their search, they found what looked to be illegal fireworks.

They then called the Walnut Creek bomb squad to safely collect the fireworks. However, the bomb squad had to call the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District hazmat to further evaluate some materials.

Police said the two squads eventually cleared the scene, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.