Blues spoil Celebrini's impressive debut with 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks

San Jose Sharks kick off hopeful season with rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith

San Jose Sharks kick off hopeful season with rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith

San Jose Sharks kick off hopeful season with rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith

Brayden Schenn scored 45 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues spoiled an impressive debut from No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Thursday night.

St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours, left, chases after San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Justin Faulk tied it with 47 seconds left in regulation, and Schenn added the winner to give the Blues their second straight victory to open the season.

The Blues overcame a 4-1 deficit in the third to force overtime after getting goals from Radek Faksa, Ryan Suter and Faulk. Pavel Buchenivic also scored.

Joel Hofer made 25 saves,

Celebrini scored the first goal of the game and set up Tyler Toffoli for a goal later in the opening period. Fabian Zetterlund and Barclay Goodrow also scored for San Jose.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves.

Blues: St. Louis rebounded from a rough second period to score three times in the third to force overtime.

Sharks: After five straight seasons of missing the playoffs, San Jose fans were starved for any sort of success. Celebrini showed the sellout crowd there is reason for optimism thanks to a new young star but the third period showed there is still plenty of work needed.

It came early just 7:01 into the first period on the third shift of the game for Celebrini. The former Boston University star came in on a rush and did a spin-o-rama near the boards before trying a centering pass that hit defenseman Matt Kessel's skate and went past Hofer.

Celebrini scored his goal 7:01 into the game, for the second fastest goal ever for a No. 1 pick. Only Mario Lemieux got his first earlier in his debut, scoring 2:59 into the game against Boston on Oct. 11, 1984. Celebrini is the youngest player in NHL history to record two points in the first of his debut at 18 years, 119 days, according to Sportradar. Shane Doan held the previous mark at 18 years, 362 days.

The Blues conclude their season-opening three-game trip Friday night at Vegas. The Sharks wrap up a brief homestand Saturday night against Anaheim.