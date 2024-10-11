Watch video of Friday's San Francisco Fleet Week Blue Angels air show

"Air Boss" ensures stunts at San Francisco Fleet Week go to plan

"Air Boss" ensures stunts at San Francisco Fleet Week go to plan

CBS News Bay Area provided live coverage on air and online of the Blue Angels air show held for San Francisco Fleet Week Friday afternoon

The annual San Francisco Fleet Week festivities honor the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy since 1981 when the first San Francisco Fleet Week was held thanks to the efforts of then Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

San Francisco Fleet Week annually hosts weekend air shows over the Bay and the city featuring aerobatic performances by the Blue Angels.