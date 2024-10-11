Watch video of Friday's San Francisco Fleet Week Blue Angels air show

Watch CBS News
By Dave Pehling

CBS News Bay Area provided live coverage on air and online of the Blue Angels air show held for San Francisco Fleet Week Friday afternoon, but video of the hour special is available to watch anytime.

The annual San Francisco Fleet Week festivities honor the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy since 1981 when the first San Francisco Fleet Week was held thanks to the efforts of then Mayor Dianne Feinstein. 

San Francisco Fleet Week annually hosts weekend air shows over the Bay and the city featuring aerobatic performances by the Blue Angels. While the jets can be seen from many locations in San Francisco and the surrounding region, CBS News Bay Area carried the Friday afternoon air show live for viewers. Video of the full air show can be viewed below. 

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

