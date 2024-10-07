Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

What Bay Area sailors are looking forward to during their return home during Fleet Week

What Bay Area sailors are looking forward to during their return home during Fleet Week

What Bay Area sailors are looking forward to during their return home during Fleet Week

Fleet Week in San Francisco gets underway beginning Oct. 7 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge Friday and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels fly over the Golden Gate Bridge. US Navy/Fleet Week

The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best practices in humanitarian assistance, with works showcased in public and invitation-only events.

San Francisco Fleet Week - official website

#FleetWeekSF social media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube

For members of the public, there is a host of activities and family-friendly attractions to enjoy during the week, including live music from military bands, art exhibitions, and ship tours, including Fleet Fest at Pier 30/32 this weekend. The week also features practice runs by the Blue Angels as the squad thunders over downtown San Francisco, the waterfront, and East Bay communities.

Click to find out more information about Fleet Week events:

Air Show | Buy Tickets to Preferred Box Seating, Flight Deck Club

Fleet Week Free Concert Series

Fleet Fest at Pier 30/32

High School Band Challenge

Honor Our Fallen Concert

Humanitarian Assistance Village

Parade of Ships

Ship Tours

STEM Center

Veterans Art Exhibit