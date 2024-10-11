Watch CBS News
Watch video of Friday morning's San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Bay Area provided live coverage on air and online of the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships Friday morning, but video of the hour special is available to watch anytime.

The annual San Francisco Fleet Week festivities honor the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy since 1981 when the first San Francisco Fleet Week was held thanks to the efforts of then Mayor Dianne Feinstein. The San Francisco Fire Department led the parade with their fire boat shooting jets of water into the air to celebrate the Fleet's arrival.   

ALSO READ: Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

San Francisco Fleet Week annually hosts the largest Parade of Ships on the West Coast. While the procession of ships can be seen anywhere along the San Francisco waterfront between the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge, CBS News Bay Area carried the parade live for viewers. Video of the full Parade of Ships special can be viewed below. 

Watch live: San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships by KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA on YouTube
