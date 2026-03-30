Big rig crashes into backyard of Bay Area home

A tractor-trailer driver crashed into the backyard of an East Bay home on Monday after getting lost, the Crockett Carquinez Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, the driver got lost in Crockett and ended up in a narrow residential street. When the driver tried to turn a corner, they struck a hydrant, careened into two parked cars, crashed into a fence, and then went down an embankment.

The fire department said the tractor-trailer pushed the two parked cars into a nearby garage but that there were no injuries.

Contra Costa County Public Works responded to the scene to assess the damage.