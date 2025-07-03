Bay Area woman accused of stealing 71 bottles of liquor from Safeway store

Authorities in the Bay Area have arrested a woman on suspicion of theft after she allegedly stole dozens of bottles of liquor from a supermarket.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of 53-year-old Karen Mackey of Oakland, following a traffic stop involving two deputies on Bollinger Road in Cupertino last month. Deputies said they found 71 bottles of stolen tequila in the trunk of her car, estimated to be worth more than $3,000.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office revealed that most of the bottles of liquor were tequila.

Dozens of bottles of allegedly stolen liquor that deputies said were found during a traffic stop in Cupertino in June 2025. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Karen Mackey of Oakland, was arrested in the case. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

According to investigators, Mackey is allegedly connected to a series of retail thefts at Safeway stores in Santa Clara County. A records check also found she also had a $25,000 warrant for grand theft.

Mackey was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on the grand theft warrant and on suspicion of theft with prior convictions.

The liquor was returned to Safeway.