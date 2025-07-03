Bay Area woman accused of stealing 71 bottles of liquor from Safeway store
Authorities in the Bay Area have arrested a woman on suspicion of theft after she allegedly stole dozens of bottles of liquor from a supermarket.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of 53-year-old Karen Mackey of Oakland, following a traffic stop involving two deputies on Bollinger Road in Cupertino last month. Deputies said they found 71 bottles of stolen tequila in the trunk of her car, estimated to be worth more than $3,000.
Photos shared by the sheriff's office revealed that most of the bottles of liquor were tequila.
According to investigators, Mackey is allegedly connected to a series of retail thefts at Safeway stores in Santa Clara County. A records check also found she also had a $25,000 warrant for grand theft.
Mackey was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on the grand theft warrant and on suspicion of theft with prior convictions.
The liquor was returned to Safeway.