Bay Area to see waves of light rain as PG&E continues to restore power to thousands

Several thousand people in the Bay Area remain without power Friday morning after a series of storms battered the area Christmas week.

As of 5:45 a.m., Pacific Gas and Electric said about 9,200 customers across the region were without power. The largest outage was in the North Bay, where about 4,800 customers were without power. Another 2,200 were without power in the Peninsula.

The utility company said about 400,000 customers had their power restored since the first storm hit on Tuesday, with about 95% coming back within 12 hours.

PG&E said about 5,000 workers were restoring power on Christmas Day, often dealing with trees and branches falling into power lines.

Several storms throughout the week brought damaging winds, heavy rain and flash flooding to the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Looking at Friday, there are some waves of light rain and breezy winds that are expected to move through, but nothing as strong as the area saw earlier this week. Through Sunday, the area could see about 0.25" to possibly 0.5" of rain, according to CBS Bay Area's First Alert team.

It's expected to get drier throughout the weekend.

San Francisco International Airport said it's experiencing residual delays from Thursday's ground delay. As of about 6:15 a.m., there were 101 delays and 12 cancellations. A ground delay was expected to be in effect at 8 a.m. due to winds.