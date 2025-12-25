Storm-related damage, power outages reported across the Bay Area

Widespread storm-related damage was reported across the Bay Area and Central Coast on Thursday, as residents awoke Christmas morning to multiple downed trees, power outages, flooding, and other storm impacts.

Pacific Gas and Electric power outages totaled in the tens of thousands again on Thursday. Some 65,000 people were without power as of noon Thursday, following days of outages from both downed lines and substation fires in San Francisco and Saratoga.

A flood watch remained in effect across much of the region Thursday. In Santa Clara County, flooding closed two southbound lanes of state Highway 87 north of state Highway 85 in San Jose. The California Highway Patrol said the lanes were closed at about 5:10 a.m. and an estimated time for reopening was not immediately available.

In Sonoma County, flooding closed portions of state Highway 12 and Highway 121 south of the city of Sonoma, Caltrans said. Highway 121 was closed from Highway 116 to Eighth Street East, while Highway 12 was closed from Watmaugh Road to Highway 121. Caltrans estimated the closures would last until about noon on Saturday.

In the East Bay, flooding forced the closure of a portion of state Highway 24 in Orinda, along with two bores of the Caldecott Tunnel. Caltrans said westbound lanes of Highway 24 at Camino Pablo were underwater, and traffic was diverted off the freeway and to the Orinda off-ramp. In addition, Caltrans said the was also affecting the tunnel's electrical system, forcing traffic into one lane in each direction in the remaining bore.

The storm also disrupted holiday travel at San Francisco International Airport as hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay program, limiting arrivals to 25 flights per hour and later increasing the rate to 28 flights per hour from Thursday into Friday. Nearly 200 flights had already been delayed as of Christmas Day morning while only a small amount were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware

Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport were largely unaffected by the storms.

In Santa Clara County, Lick Observatory said its facility was closed to the public after wind gusts of up to 116 mph were recorded on Mount Hamilton. Officials said the observatory will remain closed until a full damage and safety assessment. In a social media post, officials said the road to the observatory was passable, but there was rock debris and branches in the road, and the wind removed some of the signs near the observatory.