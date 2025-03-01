Bay Area Ukrainian community concerned about breakdown of talks between Trump, Zelensky

A war of words coming from the Oval Office shocked many Ukrainians in the U.S. The breakdown in talks between the two countries have some very concerned about what will happen next.

Nataliia Goshylyk came over to the United States in 2021 as a Fulbright Scholar. As her family members back home live with the threat of air raids, she remains in the East Bay to create a safer life for her two daughters.

She had hoped for a pathway to peace, but is now worried after Friday's meeting between President Donald Trump And President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I'm not able to understand what's going to happen because the odds are anything may happen," said Nataliia Goshylyk.

The heated exchange between the two shocked Goshylyk. She said it was like watching a car wreck happen live on national television.

"I had this feeling that I'm in a car and I'm the passenger and the driver, he's not able to control the car at all," she described. "It's slippery and the car is just going to hit something. You wish you could stop this car with your arms and your feet but nothing, you're not able to control anything."

Goshylyk is a lecturer on Ukrainian linguistics at UC Berkeley. She believes a lot was lost in translation, such as using metaphors about not having cards to play with.

"He's not accepting that President Trump is using this metaphor of this negotiation as a game because for President Zelensky, right now, it's not a game," she said. "That's life. That's war."

She had hoped if anything, President Zelensky would have been able to deliver one message to the United States.

"You can't actually trust Russia," she said. "Because Russians have lied numerous times. Unfortunately, that's the message he I'm not sure was able to convey."

While this may have been a setback for both countries, Goshylyk has to hope that both sides can cool their heads and continue talks once again.

"I wish President Trump had said let's think about our bigger goal right now, which is to bring peace," she said.