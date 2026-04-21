Thunderstorms expected in Bay Area as Pacific storm sweeps across region
A Pacific storm system is bringing heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms to the Bay Area through Tuesday morning.
The CBS News Bay Area weather team will be providing live coverage as the system makes its way through the region.
Bay Area thunderstorms
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected across the region beginning around 10 a.m. Residents may see lightning, heavy rainfall and small hail through the morning.
There will also be strong winds, but they will weaken as the storm makes its way east.
"Localized flooding may occur within heavier showers and/or thunderstorms. When thunder roars, go indoors! See a flash, dash inside!" forecasters said.
By around 3 p.m., most of the Bay Area should see clear skies. Another wave of rain is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.