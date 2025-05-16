Long live the Middle Ages: Meet the Bay Area group that's been playing dress-up for 60 Years

Meet the Society for Creative Anachronism, Bay Area group that’s been playing dress-up for 60 Year

CLOVERDALE — In a scenic meadow just beyond Cloverdale, California, lies a kingdom you won't find on any map. There's a king and queen, and thousands of loyal subjects — living like the Middle Ages never went out of style.

"It's fun. I can't put it any other way. I love this, this is where so much of my free time goes into," said Marcus Powell-Ford.

Monday through Friday, Powell-Ford is a 25-year-old biologist. But on weekends, he becomes Xavier Miguel Castillo de Guzman, Master of Defense for the Kingdom of the West.

"Ultimately, the goal is to learn a little bit more about what it would have actually been like to live in that period," he said.

Welcome to the Society for Creative Anachronism, or SCA for short — a global fellowship dedicated to reliving the Middle Ages, minus the plague and poor plumbing.

From food prepared using medieval recipes to hand-stitched embroidery, nearly everything here predates the 1600s. But unlike, say, a Renaissance fair, you won't find anyone selling turkey legs or trinkets. It's more immersion than entertainment.

The SCA, which started in 1966 in a Berkeley backyard, now spans more than 20 kingdoms and 50,000 participants worldwide. And if you meet their king, you don't have to bow, but it is recommended.

The main event of the weekend: a fencing tournament — medieval style.

Powell-Ford, fighting as Xavier Miguel Castillo de Guzman, advanced round after round. By day's end, he was named champion.

"It is a big honor!" he said.