Rain persisting throughout the Bay Area; some parts see 100% chance of precipitation

Following an overnight soaking in some parts of the Bay Area, rain and showers were expected to continue off and on Tuesday, with some areas seeing up to 100% chance of precipitation.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that light-to-moderate rain showers would continue to move across the region Tuesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well. Rainfall rates were expected to remain low, less than 0.20" per hour, locally up to 0.40" in the coastal ranges of the North Bay.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday night, the weather service said nearly all coastal locations have a 90 to 100% chance of seeing at least an inch of rain, while coastal ranges of the North Bay, the Santa Cruz Mountains, and the Big Sur coast have

a moderate-to-high chance (80-90%) of seeing at least two inches of rain.

Most of the precipitation was expected to be done by late Wednesday, except for the Central Coast where rain could linger into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area, and overnight lows mostly in the 50s. Some areas on the coast were expected to drop into the upper 40s.