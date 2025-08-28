3 Bay Area residents arrested in bust of illicit massage businesses in Sonoma County

Authorities in Sonoma County have arrested three people and executed multiple search warrants following a 10-month investigation into several massage businesses suspected of illicit activity.

According to the Santa Rosa Police department, the investigation stemmed from an Oct. 2024 inspection of massage businesses, some of which were suspected of human trafficking.

During the operation, warrants were served at the Palm Tree Spa in Santa Rosa and the Daily Care Spa in Petaluma. Three women were rescued from the Palm Tree Spa and were offered services.

Over the course of the investigation, police said detectives identified the three suspects, who were linked to at least five illicit massage businesses in Sonoma County, four of which were in Santa Rosa.

"The three suspects were believed to be involved in a variety of crimes, including pimping, pandering, keeping a house of prostitution, wage theft and other financial crimes, and conspiracy," police said in a statement.

Search warrants were obtained for the suspects, along with three businesses that were not searched during the operation in October.

With the assistance of the FBI, state officials and code enforcement officers, police served the warrants at locations in Santa Rosa and San Francisco on Tuesday.

The first suspect, identified as 69-year-old Hae Suk Howard, was arrested during a traffic stop around 6:10 a.m. Detectives said they located financial documents linking Howard to several massage businesses along with $2,000 and a customer log during searches of her home and vehicle.

According to police, Howard managed Palm Tree Spa, Daily Care Spa and AAA Spa in Santa Rosa, which has since been shut down.

Around 7:25 a.m., police arrested 68-year-old Allan Nutall of San Francisco without incident. Police said Nutall is the licensee of all the massage businesses in the investigation and is involved with more than 20 additional massage businesses in the Bay Area.

During searches of his home and vehicle, detectives said they located financial documents and cash linking Nutall to the businesses.

Two hours later, authorities served a warrant at the home of 52-year-old Liqun Yao of Santa Rosa. Yao was taken into custody after police said she initially refused to surrender.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities served warrants at Redwood Wellness on 4th Street, the Santa Rose Healthy Center on College Avenue and the Sunset Spa on 3rd Street. Police said they seized electronic devices, condoms, lingerie and other items at the businesses.

Two women at the businesses sought help and were provided resources, police said.

"The Santa Rosa Police Department has zero tolerance for massage businesses engaged in commercial sex operations," chief John Cregan said. "These establishments not only violate the law but also exploit vulnerable individuals, often victims of human trafficking."

Howard, Nutall and Yao were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Police said all three suspects are facing charges of pandering, conspiracy, keeping a house of ill fame and wage theft.