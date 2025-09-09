Bay Area family mourning son killed by stray bullet during Oakland shootings

Bystander killed in Oakland shootings had recently moved to the area, his family says

A Pittsburg family is in mourning after their son was killed by a stray bullet during one of the Saturday shootings in Oakland.

"I'm not OK," said his mother, Tina Estrella. "I'm never going to be OK again."

Estrella is still coming to terms with the fact that her son, 28-year-old Mica Esquibell, is never coming home.

"Life goes on, and everybody is going to move on, and we're still going to be stuck in this pain," Estrella told CBS News Bay Area.

Esquibell was a well-known and loved manager at STIZZY, a cannabis store in San Francisco and had recently moved to Oakland.

"He loved being out there in Oakland and living his life," said Estrella. "He just enjoyed life."

Estrella said Esquibell had a good heart and was a friend to everyone. She clung to a photo of her son while she spoke, one he had taken in the last few weeks.

"He was going out in the neighborhood, and we asked to see what he was wearing that night, and he sent us this," Estrella said, looking at the photo. "He loved to dress."

He was out getting food when the early Saturday shootings occurred. His father, John Esquibell, said the shooting happened just blocks from his son's apartment, at the intersection of 17th Street and San Pablo Avenue.

"He was just going from point A to point B." John Esquibell explained. "His normal routine he just decided to get an empanada, and that's it."

It was one of a series of shootings that happened throughout the city in the early hours of Sept. 6. One other person died, and four others were injured.

Oakland Police reports say the shootings were connected to multiple armed groups that were in a shootout.

Esquibell was taken to the hospital after the shooting. His father said they didn't learn what had happened until hours later.

"We didn't find out until 9 o'clock, so he died alone in a hospital," his father said through tears.

Police haven't given the family much information about what happened or who's responsible. His friend Patty Juarez reached out to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Oakland Police, begging them to do something.

"Please solve my friend's murder," Juarez pleaded. "This is my best friend that we lost. He just wanted to get food. He was such a kind soul."

Estrella can't decide what she will miss most about her son.

"Just how much he loved me," Estrella said. "Everything. I'm going to miss everything."

She's going to continue to fight for answers for the rest of her life.

"I just want somebody to pay for this, for taking him from us," Estrella stated. "He didn't deserve that. He was such a good person."