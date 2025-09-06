Various shootings throughout Oakland result in 2 dead, 4 injured

A spate of shootings in Oakland early Saturday morning left two people dead and four injured, police said.

Officers first responded to a report of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of Broadway. According to police, first responders took the victim to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Police said that about 45 minutes later, they were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1700 block of San Pablo Avenue and soon received multiple calls about a shooting. The victim in the San Pablo Avenue shooting died at the hospital.

Not long after, around 3:15 a.m., Oakland police again received multiple calls about a shooting but this time in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. Officers did not find a victim at the scene but soon learned the victim had been privately taken to a hospital.

Police said that while they were in the area, they found a shooting victim on the 500 block of 18th Street. The victim found on 18th Street died at the hospital.

Police said that around 3:45 a.m., they were alerted to a potentially different shooting as two people had shown up to a hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police, the victims said they were shot on the 1900 block of MLK, Jr. Way. They were in stable condition, police said.

Police said they are investigating the various shootings.