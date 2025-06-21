Parts of the Bay Area experiencing elevated to near-critical fire weather

Parts of the Bay Area will have elevated to near-critical fire weather on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Those areas are the interior East Bay, eastern Santa Clara Hills and the Gabilan Range, which is in Monterey and San Benito counties.

Gusty winds and dry humidity in the afternoon will create conditions for fast-spreading grass fires, the NWS said.

Wind gusts will be between 25 to 45 mph, and afternoon humidity will be between 15 to 30 percent, according to the NWS.

Due to fire weather conditions, PG&E warned that power shutoffs in several parts of Northern California were likely, and there are shutoffs in effect already. Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Monterey counties are under a power shutoff warning, according to PG&E.