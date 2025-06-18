PG&E power shutoffs likely for parts of Northern California Thursday through Sunday
Elevated wildfire concerns have prompted PG&E to issue a likely Public Safety Power Shutoff warning for parts of Northern and Central California into the weekend.
The possible shutoffs are expected to start Thursday as significant wind gusts forecasted to hit the region.
PG&E's website lists that shutoffs are likely to happen from Thursday through Sunday.
Which counties could be impacted by the PSPS?
Parts of the following counties are listed under the likely shutoff warning, according to PG&E:
Alameda
Contra Costa
Fresno
Merced
Monterey
Napa
San Benito
San Joaquin
San Luis Obispo
Santa Barbara
Santa Clara
Shasta
Sonoma
Stanislaus
Wind gusts are expected to be up to 60 mph in the Eastern Bay Area, and around 45 mph in the northwest Sacramento Valley and Salinas Valley foothills.