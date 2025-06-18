PG&E power shutoffs likely for parts of Northern California Thursday through Sunday

Elevated wildfire concerns have prompted PG&E to issue a likely Public Safety Power Shutoff warning for parts of Northern and Central California into the weekend.

The possible shutoffs are expected to start Thursday as significant wind gusts forecasted to hit the region.

PG&E's website lists that shutoffs are likely to happen from Thursday through Sunday.

Which counties could be impacted by the PSPS?

Parts of the following counties are listed under the likely shutoff warning, according to PG&E:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Fresno

Merced

Monterey

Napa

San Benito

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Shasta

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Wind gusts are expected to be up to 60 mph in the Eastern Bay Area, and around 45 mph in the northwest Sacramento Valley and Salinas Valley foothills.