Bay Area to dry out following damaging weekend storm; more rain coming next weekend

Parts of the Bay Area saw lingering showers Monday after a damaging and unpredictable storm system blew through the region over the weekend, while more rain was expected after several days of dry weather.

The National Weather Service said Monday in its Bay Area forecast discussion that there was up to a 100 percent chance of showers and rain with patchy fog for some parts of the region. Conditions across the Bay Area were expected to dry out by Monday night and continue dry through Friday.

Monday's light rain was across the region from north to south in amounts less than one inch for the higher North Bay terrains and about 0.25 to 0.5 inches across the rest of the North Bay; even less for the rest of the Bay Area and Central Coast.

A coast flood advisory was in effect along the San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay shores until 1 p.m. Monday because of high tide. San Francisco's high tide was 6.82 feet at 11:08 a.m. Monday.

Daytime highs were expected in the mid 50s to low 60s on the coast, the mid-to-high 50s around the bay, and mid-to-high 50s inland. Lows overnight would be mostly in the 40s.

The Weather Service said along with the dry weather through the work week there will also be a slight warming trend. The forecast for Friday and beyond is that "unsettled and wet weather looks likely; however, it remains too early to hone on specifics such as timing, rain amounts, and wind."

On Saturday, a tornado touched down in the Santa Cruz County town of Scotts Valley, flipping cars and knocking down power lines. Several people were hurt, according to fire officials. The relatively weak EF1 tornado lasted five minutes and winds were estimated to have peaked at about 90 mph.

The Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the area a short time before the tornado, the latest extreme wind event connected to the powerful storm that passed through Northern California overnight. The storm prompted the first-ever tornado warning in San Francisco shortly before 6 a.m., although the tornado did not materialize.

High winds from the storm had impacts across the region, including a city-wide power outage in the North Bay city of Novato and a full closure of Interstate 580 in both directions at the San Joaquin and Alameda county line after a multiple-vehicle collision involving a big rig due to high winds.