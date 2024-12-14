Northern California storm causes freeway closures due to high winds, spinouts

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A California highway that connects the Bay Area to the Central Valley is closed Saturday afternoon after high winds caused a crash, while eastbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra is halted due to spinouts, officials say.

Caltrans said Interstate 580 was closed in both directions at the San Joaquin and Alameda county line after a multiple-vehicle collision involving a big rig due to high winds. The closure stretches to Interstate 5.

#TrafficAlert I-580 at SJ County/Alameda County line. Multi-vehicle traffic incident involving overturned big rig due to... Posted by Caltrans, District 10 on Saturday, December 14, 2024

The interstate will remain closed until the winds die down and the vehicles can be uprighted, Caltrans said.

Crews hope to have the freeway reopened by 5 p.m.

This isn't the only major interstate to be shut down on Saturday. Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra closed for a few hours Saturday morning.

Then Saturday afternoon, around 3 p.m., Caltrans said eastbound I-80 was at a standstill at Castle Peak due to multiple spinouts of Donner Summit. That traffic was released shortly before 5 p.m.

After a long morning in the Sierra today, traffic is again at a standstill on EB I-80 beginning at Castle Peak due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit. Chain controls on all Sierra highways. Expect long delays. https://t.co/X5OiS6OEtB pic.twitter.com/25pc1lJCZh — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 14, 2024

Traffic on Highway 50 was also being held again east of Kyburz and Echo Summit in El Dorado County due to spinouts Saturday afternoon. But westbound traffic in Meyers was released at about 5 p.m.

All Sierra highways have chain controls and Caltrans is telling drivers to expect long delays.

A tornado touched down in Scotts Valley, a town near Santa Cruz Saturday afternoon, flipping cars and knocking down powerlines, authorities said.

This came after San Francisco saw its first-ever tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service. A tornado never formed but high winds caused impacts around the area.