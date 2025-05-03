Bay Area DMV locations use expanded hours to help people quickly get Real IDs

With the federal REAL ID deadline fast approaching on May 7, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is ramping up efforts to help residents obtain the required identification.

Starting Wednesday, travelers will need a REAL ID or a valid passport to board domestic flights. In response, the DMV has extended weekday hours and opened select Bay Area offices on Saturdays to accommodate the expected surge in applications.

Many residents who visited the DMV on Saturday reported a surprisingly smooth experience. Gone were the long lines, lengthy waits, and usual frustrations.

"I showed up today at 12:10, walked straight in, and 20 minutes [later], walked out," said Kelly Kouyate, an Oakland resident who scheduled her appointment less than 24 hours earlier. "Usually, when I come into the DMV, I'm sitting in one of these blue chairs for about an hour or so. I have yet to sit," she added, pointing to rows of empty seats. "So that was shocking."

The DMV's Saturday services are appointment-only and are dedicated exclusively to REAL ID applications, not for vehicle registration or other transactions. That limited focus may explain why the offices were unusually quiet.

"It was ready before I was ready. As soon as I walked in and gave them my ID for the appointment, they were already calling me," said Beverly Williams, a resident of South San Francisco.

Williams, who is preparing for her granddaughter's graduation at the end of this month in San Diego, did have one hiccup — She forgot to bring all the required documents and will need to return.

According to the latest DMV data, more than 19 million Californians have received their REAL IDs so far, which accounts for approximately 55% of all issued identification cards. However, that leaves over 15 million residents still without one.

"Especially in the younger generation, a lot of people aren't aware of the Real ID and definitely not the deadline either," said Sasha Murphy, a resident of Moraga.

Kouyate, on the other hand, is now prepared for a potential trip to Chicago next month. "I'm happy, I'm happy. Now I can go enjoy my day," she said.

The DMV will once again open three Bay Area locations on Saturday for REAL ID appointments:

Claremont DMV in Oakland

Concord DMV on Diamond Boulevard

West Alma Avenue DMV in San Jose

Appointments must be made online in advance.

To lighten the mood around the looming deadline, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive. On May 7, anyone can walk into or drive through a participating location for a free donut — no purchase or ID required.