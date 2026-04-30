Newsom renews $50,000 rewards in 5 Bay Area cold case murders, shooting of police officer

Gov. Gavin Newsom re-released $50,000 rewards for information in solving five cold case murders and the shooting of a police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area.

On Apr. 24, Newsom's office announced that rewards were being re-released in 27 unsolved cases throughout the state.

"Every family deserves answers and justice," Newsom said in a statement. "These rewards send a message that every case matters, every victim matters, and that we are all working toward increased accountability. If you know something, it is your duty to come forward."

Cases listed by the governor's office include the death of 12-year-old Georgia Moses of Petaluma. On Aug. 22, 1997, Moses' body was found next to Highway 101 and Petaluma Boulevard South after she was reported missing.

Anyone with information in Moses' death is asked to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office at 707-565-2727 or on the sheriff's office website.

Meanwhile, Fremont police are seeking information in the case of 20-year-old Emerson Zuniga, who was killed by three unknown suspects while he was walking down the street on Jan. 25, 2007.

Information on the Zuniga case can be sent to Detective Jacob Blass over email or by calling 510-790-6900. Anonymous tips can be sent to 510-494-4856.

Police in Oakland are seeking information on the Dec. 4, 2009 death of Antonio Nunez. The 16-year-old was fatally shot by an unknown assailant outside of his home in Oakland.

Information on the Nunez case can be sent to Sgt. Yun Zhou at 510-238-3821, while anonymous tips can be sent to 510-238-7950.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the Jan. 24, 2017 death of 16-year-old Lamar Murphy, who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle in Hayward. Information on the Murphy case can be sent to the sheriff's office at 510-667-3636 or through the office's anonymous tipline at 510-667-3622.

Police in San Pablo are seeking information in the June 12, 2020 death of Shawn Tillis. According to officers, the 27-year-old was fatally shot in his vehicle outside an apartment complex in San Bruno.

In 2023, police released video evidence in the Tillis case and offered a $50,000 reward. Information on the Tillis case should be sent to Sgt. Robert Brady at 510-215-3295 or Lt. Bradley Lindblom at 510-215-3261.

In addition to the cold case homicides, Newsom's office re-released the reward in the attempted murder of a Hillsborough police officer on Feb. 22, 2025. Police said the officer was ambushed and shot outside department headquarters.

Authorities have not released the officer's name due to the ongoing investigation. Police released the sketch of a person of interest in the case and have offered a $100,000 reward, but the case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information on the police shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Wang at 650-375-7470.