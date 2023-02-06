San Pablo police release video evidence in 2020 shooting of Shawn Tillis; $50,000 reward offered

SAN PABLO -- Police in San Pablo on Monday asked for the public's help solving a 2020 homicide as they released new video evidence in the case and announced a $50,000 reward.

Police are continuing their investigation into the June 12, 2020 fatal shooting of 27-year old Shawn Tillis. Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 3 a.m. that morning on the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard.

Arriving officers found Tills shot multiple times in his vehicle. They attempted life-saving measures to revive the wounded man, but he died at the scene.

No other victims were located and detectives investigating the shooting believe the victim was an intended target.

In a video press release issued by the department Monday, police said Tillis was seen parking his car in a parking lot at about 2:45 p.m. In surveillance video, the two suspects in the homicide can be seen approaching the vehicle Tillis was sitting in.

Watch San Pablo Police video press release [Warning: Contains disturbing images]:

The suspects used an assault rifle and a hand gun to fire over 30 rounds at the vehicle at close range. The surveillance video released shows the incident paired with audio evidence taken from the department's ShotSpotter system.

The two suspects then fled the scene in a waiting car. Back in September of 2020, police said they were able to use video surveillance and witness account determine the suspect vehicle was a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat that had license plates stolen from another vehicle. It drove in the direction of Oakland after the shooting.

Police later learned that the vehicle was stolen in Southern California in 2019. The car was later recovered. While a suspect description was previously released, in the latest update police said they did not have any additional description of the suspects other than the dark clothes they were seen wearing in surveillance video.

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Tillis. The homicide is one of four unsolved cases the governor's office announced rewards for Monday.

The San Pablo Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact San Pablo Police Department Sergeant Robert Brady at 510-215-3295, RobertB@sanpabloca.gov or Detective Anthony Biama at 510-215-3133, AnthonyB@sanpabloca.gov.