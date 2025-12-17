Bay Area, Central Coast see 1st rain in weeks ahead of "firehose of moisture" into holiday week

Northern California saw the first measurable rain in weeks on Wednesday, the start of a series of storm systems expected to bring a "firehose of moisture" to the Bay Area and Central Coast into next week and possibly disrupt Christmas travel plans, the National Weather Service said.

In its daily forecast discussion on Wednesday, the Weather Service said the region will see several waves of precipitation, starting with Wednesday's light, beneficial showers through Thursday. Rainfall totals are expected to be modest, ranging from about a quarter-inch in higher elevations of the North Bay to just a few hundredths of an inch in urban areas.

By the weekend, however, the rain intensity is forecast to increase significantly. The Weather Service said a more robust weather system will arrive by Friday, bringing widespread rain to the Bay Area and Central Coast.

After a possible brief break in the weather on Saturday, an even stronger storm is slated to arrive on Sunday, with increased winds and a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, daytime highs in the Bay Area and Central Coast will be mostly in the mid-60s along the coast, high 50s to mid-60s around San Francisco and Monterey bays, and in the low to high 60s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the high 40s to low 50s.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

While the expected rainfall totals are subject to change, the Weather Service noted that by next Tuesday, downtown San Francisco could receive a full month's worth of average December rainfall. Major river flooding is currently unlikely, but forecasters warned of "nuisance flooding" in urban areas and flashy creeks as the ground becomes saturated.

"Rainy and windy conditions are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday as the firehose of moisture slowly drifts north and then back south through the period," the Weather Service said.

The duration of the unsettled weather is expected to last through the holiday week. High-impact rainfall and gusty winds are likely to continue into Monday and Tuesday as the moisture plume shifts across the state, the Weather Service said.

The long-term outlook remained uncertain for Christmas Day because of conflicting global weather models, but forecasters said current trends suggest the Central Coast may see the heaviest activity toward the end of the period if the storm track shifts south.

Residents were urged to complete outdoor preparations, such as cleaning gutters and securing loose items, by Thursday afternoon. Travelers heading out for the holidays were advised to monitor updated forecasts, as windy and rainy conditions are expected to persist across Northern California through the middle of next week.