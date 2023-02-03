Bay Area blues legend Taj Majal talks about Grammy-nominated album 'Get On Board'

BERKELEY -- Tonight's Web extra is with the legendary Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahal has already won 3 GRAMMYS, and was nominated 15 times. Now the Berkeley resident is up for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Get On Board."

It's a collaborative effort with his longtime friend Ry Cooder.

Here is the raw interview that Taj granted to CBS News Bay Area, where he discusses why the GRAMMY award is special, and why winning one for this album would be so important to him.

Taj talks about how he knew Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, and what role Ry's garden played in the story of this nominated work. He also spoke about the importance of music in today's divided world.

The interview was done at Subway Guitars, a famed music shop in North Berkeley which contains a treasure trove of stringed instruments "used, new, vintage, retro and custom designed."

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.