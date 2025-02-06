North Bay flooding remains a concern as 3rd atmospheric river arrives

Flooding remains a concern, particularly in the North Bay, as the Bay Area receives additional rain from the third atmospheric river storm in less than a week on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Marin and Sonoma counties, which is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through Friday afternoon.

"Periods of rain beginning last Friday have helped saturate soils, fill area creeks/streams, and additional rain expected Thursday and Thursday night with renewed flooding concerns across Sonoma and Marin counties," the weather service said.

Areas of "greatest concern" include near Healdsburg, Mark West Creek near Mirabel Heights, Green Valley Creek at Martinelli Road, along with Guerneville.

Tuesday's storm caused the Russian River to flood, prompting evacuations. During Tuesday's storm, a mudslide swept a home near Forestville into the river.

According to NOAA, the river at Guerneville crested Wednesday morning at 36.5 feet. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the river was at 32.97 feet which is above minor flood stage.

Forecasters said Thursday's storm would bring rain, wind and a chance for thunderstorms.

"Overall it will be less impactful than the system on Tuesday, but still significant," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Zoe Mintz, rain is expected to continue Thursday morning, with the heaviest rain in the North Bay and the Santa Cruz mountains.

By afternoon, rain is expected to continue in the North Bay, but South Bay communities should see a break with some isolated rain. Another stronger round of rain is possible Thursday evening and early Friday.

After the storm passes, dry conditions are expected to return just in time for the weekend.

Rain totals for this storm are expected to range from 0.5 inches in much of the Bay Area, about one inch in the North Bay and possibly 2-4 inches in some parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Along with the rain, wind will be a concern, with south to southwest winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 50 mph expected in some areas. The weather service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the Bay Area outside of the interior North Bay, which is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.