Mudslide sweeps Northern California house into Russian River

A house was swept into the Russian River by a mudslide in Forestville near the Forest Hills Bridge Tuesday afternoon as an atmospheric river battered Northern California.

The storm system has concentrated rainfall on the North Bay since the rain began on Friday, dropping anywhere from three to four inches to up to nine inches in parts of Marin and Sonoma county.

CBS News Bay Area reporter Wilson Walker was near the scene and posted photos of the mudslide that had destroyed the home, leaving debris piled at the side of the still-rising Russian River.

Walker said that the address of the house that was swept into the river was 12354 Westside Rd. in Forestville. The small town along the Russian River is located in Sonoma County.

A mudslide has taken a house into the Russian River just above River Road. That’s the Forest Hills Bridge in the background. I am told the house was vacant. pic.twitter.com/qkzazgcYZ5 — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) February 4, 2025

"A mudslide has taken a house into the Russian River just above River Road," the post from around 1:45 p.m. read. It included several photos showing the damage and cones blocking Westside Rd. just above the river. The Forest Hills Bridge was visible in the background.

Walker said he was told the house was vacant. It appeared to be a complete loss.

According to the real estate website Redfin, the 1,500 square-foot house had five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 0.28 acre lot. The home was last sold over 30 years ago in late 1993 for $218,000. According to the website, the house's current estimated value is $667,676.

The rain triggered flood warnings in Sonoma County, one which replaced an earlier flood advisory for the central portion of the county, now in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. The Weather Service said some of the locations that will see flooding include Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sebastopol, Cotati, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville and Graton.

The warning indicated that flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations was imminent or occurring. Streams and other waterways were expected to keep rising because of the excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings were being inundated with water and may not be passable, the Weather Service warned.

A flood warning was also issued for the Russian River at Guerneville, which is expected to reach minor flood stage by Wednesday morning.